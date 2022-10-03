 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DBR Podcast #447 - Some Surprising And Cool Practice Video

Some fun stuff from the Podcast Crew.

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice
 NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 01: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer (R) of the Duke Blue Devils talks with Jeremy Roach #3 during their practice session ahead of the 2022 Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Here’s something special. A loyal listener to The DBR Podcast attended basketball practice inside Cameron Indoor Stadium last week and was allowed to videotape more than 20 minutes of the team scrimmaging.

Though the video has not been released to the public, this listener did provide a copy of it to the DBR Podcast gang and they are here to break it all down for you. They saw a Duke team that loves to shoot 3-pointers and one that seems to have a lot of potential on defense. They saw flashes of really impressive play from youngsters Mark Mitchel, Kyle Filipowski, and Tyrese Proctor.

But they also saw a team that seemed very raw and which does not have any transcendent talent like Paolo Banchero or Zion Williamson. Still, this edition of the DBR Podcast gives us our best view yet of what the 2022-23 Blue Devils will be like.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...