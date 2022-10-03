YouTube Gold: Patrick Baldwin Impresses With The Golden State Warriors

Patrick Baldwin, Jr. seriously considered Duke before choosing Milwaukee to play for his dad, Patrick Baldwin, Sr.

Things didn’t go well there - he had injury problems, the team finished 10-22 and his father got fired after the season.

His reputation took a serious hit and he fell to #28 and Golden State in the draft.

Golden State has had two preseason games so far, both against the Washington Wizards. In the first, Baldwin wasn’t a particular factor, but in the second, he was: Baldwin shot 4-6 overall and 4-5 on threes for 12 points. He had six rebounds and an assist, all in 17 minutes, all of which has generated a huge buzz.

And we hope he does well. However, when you watch this, you may notice what we saw: almost all of his shots were uncontested (the last one was not easy however). If that’s what he is, you can run him off screens, but we’ll need a bigger data set to get an idea of what Baldwin can do at this level.