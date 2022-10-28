The Chronicle’s Latest Profile: Jacob Grandison

The latest Chronicle profile is of Illinois transfer Jacob Grandison. A 6-6 wing, Grandison is going to be a factor for Duke.

We like a lot about him but most of all this: he came up the hard way. He had virtually no interest out of high school but got an offer from Holy Cross and then moved to Illinois.

He’s well known as an outside shooter - he hit 41 percent last season - but his maturity as much as anything will be a huge asset for Duke this year.

Like a lot of the players Jon Scheyer has assembled, shooting and versatility are calling cards for Grandison.

From the Chronicle: “Grandison is already a proven product at the collegiate level. With freshman guard Dariq Whitehead still injured, there is a strong case for the 24-year-old to crack the starting five. Even if he doesn’t, there’s no doubt that Grandison will see solid minutes on the floor as a lights-out shooter, secondary ball-handler and fan-favorite player.”

He’s definitely going to help and should be fun to watch.

We mentioned this before but it’s worth repeating: he has spoken glowingly of his relationship with point guard Jeremy Roach. Chemistry is always critical and they seem to have it.