Zion Williamson/Brandon Ingram Injury Updates

Although he’s still questionable for Friday’s game against Phoenix, Zion Williamson is back in practice and while it’s not clear just how far along he is, as you’ll see in this video, he appears to be working hard. The Pelicans may hold him out, but it’s not like he’s completely sitting or anything.

Meanwhile, fellow Brotherhood member and Pelicans teammate Brandon Ingram is still out after his head injury vs. the Jazz, the same game where Williamson injured his hip in a hard fall.

That’s understandable - a bruised hip is not nearly as serious as a head injury might be. However, as we noted the other day, coach Willie Green reported that Ingram is out of the concussion protocol so presumably his return won’t be too far away either.