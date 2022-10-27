Duke Recruiting: The Golden Arm Of Darren Harris

When you look at Darren Harris’s profile and what people are saying about Duke’s latest commitment (2024, so be patient), everyone talks about his shooting. Some think he’s the best shooter in his class.

Time will tell on that score. No one saw Steph Curry coming. But can Harris shoot?

Yes he can.

If you look at the video on the tweet linked above, you’ll notice a couple of things. First, and our count could be wrong, but we only saw four shots here that didn’t just drop straight in . That’s the sign of a shooter who has spent thousands of hours perfecting his craft. It’s a beautiful, soft shot that consistently hits the middle of the basket. There are no lucky bounces. He knows what he’s doing. Of course, keep in mind these are highlights. Obviously he misses shots too. But his made shots are beautiful.

Second, his form is solid and consistent, and he has a nice follow through.

We’ll have to see how he does with elite athletes dogging him all over the court and there are things we never think about that really matter like lung capacity, but when you look at the mechanics here, and more importantly the touch and feel he has...Harris is a wonderful shooter. It’s too early to say if he’s a legit NBA player, but a guy who can shoot like that could have a 15-20 year career, whether it’s in the league or not.