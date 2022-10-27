Could The Pelicans Get The Biggest Break In Recent NBA History?

As we've mentioned before, the suckier NBA teams are all doing what they can to get in position to draft 7-3 French unicorn Victor Wembanyama. The Los Angeles Lakers, however, are doing their best to screw that up - and possibly, albeit inadvertently, create a dynasty.

If you recall, when the Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, they gave up an awful lot, including unprotected draft picks. One of those is for this year and the Pelicans own it.

Currently 0-4, the Lakers just stink. And this is with LeBron James, one of the great talents of all time. He is aging though and time is catching up to him. They’re asking more of him than they should at 37, nearly 38. He can’t possibly carry a team by himself at that age.

He won’t get any fresher as the season grinds on and AD could easily break down again. Then there’s the Russell Westbrook situation which is also a problem.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans have a very solid core including former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram, who came over in the big trade with the Lakers, and of course fellow Dukie Zion Williamson.

The draft lottery is a crapshoot naturally, but your chances of winning it go up with your number of ping pong balls. It’s an incredible thing to consider: a Crescent City dynasty built around two era-defining talents in Wembanyama and Williamson.

But it could happen if things keep going this way. And even if it doesn’t, the Pelicans get another decent pick and their own first-round pick as well.

That trade, which the Lakers were excited about, could haunt them for years.