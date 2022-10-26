Injury Updates For Pelicans Zion Williamson And Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans could have had a devastating aftermath after playing the Utah Jazz Sunday: Herb Jones and former Blue Devils Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson were all injured.

Fortunately none were seriously injured.

Jones tweaked his knee but there is no significant damage.

Ingram was in the concussion protocol but coach Willie Green says he’s not now (he ran into Naji Marshall and that would give anyone a concussion.

And Williamson basically has a significant bruise after being blocked from behind by Jordan Clarkson and landing on his hip.

Impressively, the Pelicans beat Dallas without three of their best players. Jose Alvarado, who has turned into a great story, stepped into the starting lineup and shot 6-8 for 13 points. He also had three rebounds and three assists. And former UVA player Trey Murphy also got the start and hit 4-4 on threes, plus four two point baskets. He finished with 22.

The Pelicans are looking more and more like a really tough team.