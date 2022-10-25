YouTube Gold: Four Members Of The Brotherhood Played In The Garden Monday Night

Brotherhood Monday saw the Orlando Magic, with Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter, visit the New York Knicks, with RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish.

So naturally, it’s fun for Duke fans to see them in action and in these highlights, they don’t disappoint.

Paolo Banchero continues to impress, doing things that we really didn’t see him do at Duke, meaning not just drives, but the way he’s driving. He’s really getting after it and working hard to get to the basket.

He also had one coast-to-coast play that was really nice.

Barrett had several highlight plays, including a wonderful pass from Obi Toppin for a dunk. The Knicks said they had nice chemistry in the preseason and it really seems to be so. They are a lot of fun in this game and are moving the ball beautifully.

Reddish and Carter had lesser highlights here but they were effective: Carter had 17 points and 11 boards while Reddish hit 7 points in 14 minutes on 3-4 shooting.

Banchero didn’t shoot all that well at 6-13, but hit 9-11 from the line while Barrett got 20 points on a roughly parallel 7-19 from the floor.