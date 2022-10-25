2023 Will Be Jim Nantz’s Final Final Four

Well a bit of history has called it a day: Jim Nantz says this spring’s Final Four will be his last one.

Nantz has been a wonderful host for the Final Four and his steadiness has really been a major part of the tournament’s growth and continued success.

He’s done 31 Final Fours, which will make 2023 his 32nd obviously. We’re not sure if he started this or not, but for decades, CBS, and now TNT, has shut the hell up for a few minutes when the championship game ends, letting the fans soak in what just happened. This is great obviously for everyone but particularly so when it’s an unexpected champion or when the title game is spectacular.

No one does the respectful pause like Nantz.

All that underscores what a consummate professional Nantz is. It doesn’t touch what a nice man he is. We met him several years ago and he could not have been nicer or more gracious. The warmth that comes through on TV is not faked.

Ian Eagle will take over his Final Four duties, which might mean that his frequent broadcast partner, former Blue Devil Jim Spanarkel, may move up as well. He’s not the broadcast star that Eagle is but they have great chemistry.

We’ll have to see about that but in general, Eagle is a great successor. He’ll do a great job.