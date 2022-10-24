YouTube Not-So-Gold: Zion Williamson Takes A Nasty Fall

Just an awful night for the New Orleans Pelicans as both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram left the game against the Utah Jazz with injuries.

It’s too early to be sure, but neither Blue Devil looks to have a long term problem.

Ingram went out after banging his head into teammate Naji Marshall and is now in the concussion protocol. So he’ll be out for whatever period is mandated and then presumably be back.

As for Williamson, he blocked a shot by Jordan Clarkson and headed down court to receive the ball for what looked like an easy dunk.

Clarkson caught him though and blocked Williamson’s shot - apparently cleanly - from behind. But Williamson had cocked back and Clarkson’s block pulled him over backwards. He landed on his hip and the Pelicans are calling it a posterior hip contusion.

We’re not medically trained but the first thing we thought was Bo Jackson. Jackson was an incredible two-sport star whose football career ended when he suffered a dislocated hip. Bad enough, but then he was diagnosed with avascular necrosis (the death of bone tissue due to a lack of blood supply, according to Wikipedia).

Williamson’s situation does not appear to be dire. Essentially, unless something worse happens, he has a very serious bruise. He stayed in briefly after the fall then left when it was obvious that it was bothering him.

As layman we’re just guessing, but if it is in fact a nasty bruise, we’d put it at 10 days to two weeks. But he’s going to be really sore after that.

Hopefully both guys will be fine and back soon.