DBR Podcast #351 - Countdown Complete

Basketball season, at long last, is upon us here at the DBR Podcast. We’ve now whet our appetites on 16 minutes of Blue-White game scrimmage during Countdown to Craziness, we’ve survived the collective horror at the small, elevated stage that all the players had to dance on Friday night, and we’re ready to dive into all of it.

On the game, we’re most impressed with presumed redshirt big man Christian Reeves, but plenty of other new guys showed promise, including Kyle Filipowski, Tyrese Proctor, and Jacob Grandison. The crew is disappointed we didn’t get to see stud freshmen Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead, but it sounds like they will be back sooner than later.

After some analysis of the various dance moves on display at Countdown, we dive into the football game, which was a stunning display in forcing turnovers, both by punched-out fumbles and interceptions. Duke has recovered nicely from recent losses to get to the precipice of bowl eligibility with four games left on the schedule and a bye week up next. Donald doesn’t love seeing Duke his other alma mater, but Jason and Sam are thoroughly enjoying the moment.

Finally, we have to break down Duke’s first commitment in the class of 2024, four-star guard Darren Harris. He continues Duke’s strong pipeline from Virginia’s Paul VI, alma mater of Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels.

Keep sending stats game topics to dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we will see you again soon!