Duke Recruiting: Darren Harris Chooses Duke

As Jon Scheyer gets his first 2024 commitment

By JD King
Countdown to Craziness
DURHAM, NC - OCTOBER 21: Cameron Crazies and fans of the Duke Blue Devils pose for a photo during Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 21, 2022 in Durham, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Jon Scheyer got his first 2024 recruit Saturday when 6-6 Darren Harris committed to the Blue Devils.

A 6-6 sharpshooter from Paul VI, the school that sent Duke Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels recently, Harris sounds like he’s pretty happy with Duke:

“I chose Duke because I feel like that’s the best fit for me on the court and off the court,” Harris told the Website On3. “I’ve built a great relationship with coach (Jon) Scheyer and the entire staff. They’ve always been honest with me and I’ve always loved Duke as a program...

Duke is getting a great player, who is a elite shooter, and very smart,” Harris said. “They’re getting someone who’s dedicated to getting better every day and knows how to win.”

