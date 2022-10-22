Duke Recruiting: Darren Harris Chooses Duke

Jon Scheyer got his first 2024 recruit Saturday when 6-6 Darren Harris committed to the Blue Devils.

A 6-6 sharpshooter from Paul VI, the school that sent Duke Jeremy Roach and Trevor Keels recently, Harris sounds like he’s pretty happy with Duke:

“I chose Duke because I feel like that’s the best fit for me on the court and off the court,” Harris told the Website On3. “I’ve built a great relationship with coach (Jon) Scheyer and the entire staff. They’ve always been honest with me and I’ve always loved Duke as a program...

Duke is getting a great player, who is a elite shooter, and very smart,” Harris said. “They’re getting someone who’s dedicated to getting better every day and knows how to win.”