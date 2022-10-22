YouTube Gold: Zion, B.I. And the Pelicans Take On Mason Plumlee And The Hornets

With so many members of the Brotherhood in the NBA, someone is going to be in action just about every night. And in the case of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Charlotte Hornets, that means Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for the Pels and Mason Plumlee and, though he didn’t play, Mark Williams for the Bugs.

The night belonged to the rapidly evolving Pelicans. Although Williamson was relatively quiet - he had 16 points on 7-19 from the floor, along with five rebounds and three assists - Ingram played quite well, finishing with 28 points. He shot 8-16 and hit all 11 of his free throws. He also had seven assists.

For the Hornets, Plumlee - the last Plumlee standing in the NBA - shot 4-5, grabbed five boards and also had four assists.

Williams, as we said, did not play.

It hadn’t occurred to us until we saw these highlights that Plumlee was now teammates with Gordon Hayward. Well actually we knew that. But they were on opposite sides when the Blue Devils faced Butler for the 2010 national championship. One wonders if they ever talk about that epic matchup.