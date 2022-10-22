Countdown To Craziness: A Young Duke Team Shows Promise

We’re sure a lot of you like the peripheral stuff that goes on at Countdown To Craziness, but the best part is the scrimmage. And when you have as many new players as Duke has, it’s really important to see who can do what.

Unfortunately, we didn’t get a chance to see what Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively could do. Whitehead is still recovering from his summer injury while Lively has a calf strain.

There was some tentative play, which is not surprising given so many new players, but the surprise of the evening was Christian Reeves. The freshman big man, who plans to redshirt, was pretty dominant and ran the floor beautifully. We’d love to see how he grows during practice this year.

Jaylen Blakes also showed improvement and earned praise from coach Jon Scheyer after the scrimmage.

Tyrese Proctor had some nice moves as well. He looks really mature for a freshman. Scheyer said his teammates had learned to have their hands ready because Pryor could hit them at any time.

In a promising sign, Jacob Grandison told a reporter that Jeremy Roach was “my guy.” Apparently they’re developing a nice chemistry.

6 hours ago