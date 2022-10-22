Next Up For Duke Football: Miami

Date: 10/22 || Time: 12:30 || Venue: Hard Rock Stadium || Video: RSN
It’s hardly a surprise that things have been tougher for Duke. That’s typical for most teams as they move from easier games to the heart of conference competition. That’s just the way things are.
The good news though is that this Duke team fights. It has shown a lot of heart throughout the season.
Mario Cristobal is in his first season back home at Miami - he played for the ‘Canes in the glory years and was born in Miami. No doubt it’s a big deal for him.
Typically it takes a while to get a program moving forward, and Miami is no exception. The Hurricanes are 3-3 with wins over Bethune-Cookman (toss that one as irrelevant), Southern Miss and Virginia Tech.
The losses have come to Texas A&M, Middle Tennessee and UNC.
So they’ve played a decent schedule and had some success. Can Duke pull it off?
Tentatively: yes. But it’ll take a solid effort. We will say this: Miami might win, but they’ll have to earn it.
- Beats’ picks: Will Duke football get back in the win column at Miami?
- Third and goal: A strong performance from Leonard key for Duke football victory
- 5 things to know before Duke football hits the road to face Miami
- X-Factor: Duke football must rely on Joiner to limit explosive Hurricane receivers
- Maggie and Perloff: Mario Cristobal’s Mid-Season Grade
- Miami finally finds its big-bodied, breakout receiver in Colbie Young. ‘Spectacular, right?’
- Colbie Young: let the man play ball!
Loading comments...