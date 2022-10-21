DBR Podcast #450 - Countdown To Craziness Preview

This is a jam-packed episode of the DBR podcast! The guys start by looking ahead to Friday’s Countdown to Craziness with speculation about who has been tearing it up in practice lately. Will Countdown begin to show us some ways in which Jon Scheyer will be different from Coach K?

Then, the podcast gang shifts their attention to the announcement of the pre-season All-ACC teams. They fire off some spicy hot takes about who from Duke will be there come post-season and engage in a little history less about Duke’s legacy on the All-ACC First Team.

And after the break, Jason, Sam, and Donald discuss the start of the NBA season and the staggering number of Dukies playing major, major roles in The League. And stick around for a couple minutes of amusing post-credit out-takes sure to bring a smile to your face.