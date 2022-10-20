Paolo Banchero Got Off To A Sensational NBA Start Wednesday Night

One game does not a season make, but Orlando’s Paolo Banchero is off to a sensational start.

The Duke product finished his first game with 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a loss to Detroit, currently playing without injured Brotherhood member Marvin Bagley.

Teammate Jalen Suggs was impressed: “He handled himself very well. He got to his spots. He ran in transition. He was physical. He boarded. He made the right play when it was there. Paolo did a fantastic job tonight. We’re going to continue to ride with him, we’re going to continue to grow, and moments like this are important for us. We got to be in this to grow, and he showed us a lot tonight.”

It’s still quite early obviously - that was just Orlando’s first regular season game - but Banchero is looking like the real deal.