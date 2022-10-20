YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson And Brandon Ingram Visit Kyrie Irving And The Nets

It was a Brotherhood get together in Brooklyn as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram visited Kyrie Irving and the Nets. Seth Curry, who had off-season ankle surgery, is still not back.

Williamson’s return is now official and he looks really, really good. However, if you this this link looking for dunks, that’s not what this video is about.

Williamson can still overpower people obviously, but most of the highlights here are of a basketball player, not just someone who is on a different plane athletically. Lots of smart cuts and passes, lots of him getting the right angles.

Then again, there are those plays where he just is quicker, stronger and faster.

A couple of times, he abused the also returned Ben Simmons. We didn’t realize who he was right away and that guy is a pretty damn athletic player.

He knew he couldn’t stop Williamson and on a couple of occasions here, just didn’t try.

On one play Irving was guarding Williamson on a break and give him this: he didn’t let Williamson dunk on him. That was actually an accomplishment.

For the game, Williamson had 25 points, nine boards, three assists and four steals. Ingram racked up 28 points with seven rebounds, five assists and a steal.

And for his part, Irving finished with 15 points, two boards, five assists and two steals.