Joey Baker Update

So how’s Joey Baker doing in Ann Arbor?

So far so good.

The Duke transfer says he was recruited by Wolverine assistant Saddi Washington some and that the Michigan staff is encouraging him to play like the player Washington saw in high school.

What we didn’t realize was that his hip injury was an ongoing problem at Duke and it really affected his development.

Surgery this summer may have gotten him back on track; the Michigan staff is excited about what he’s doing in practice.

For his part, Baker seems to know what he wants: “[To have] a bigger impact than I was able to have at Duke on winning. (Coach Howard) was very honest with me, I was honest with him and the rest of the staff, and when I came and visited it just felt like a match. That’s something that was important to me, trusting my instincts that they believe in me and they have a plan and a role for me that kind of matched what I was looking for. Then, the culture, winning culture here that coach has brought with him the past few years. … I still want to play at a high level with a chance to win so it just fit.”

It’d be a great story if Baker really took off this season. We’d love to see it.