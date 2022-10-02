Adam Finkelstein Breaks Down Duke’s Class Of 2023 And Offers Some Insights On This Year’s Team As Well

We didn't see this when it came out, but CBS’s David Cobb and Adam Finkelstein talk about Duke landing TJ Power and what that means for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Finkelstein says that he comes to Duke understanding that he is probably not a one-and-done player. he praises his maturity and his feel for the game. He sounds like what Mike Krzyzewski called a program player, a guy you can build around as he matures.

Cobb points out that Duke has signed three 6-8 guys for the Class of 2023 and Finkelstein breaks the others down too. He says Sean Stewart can “double as a small-ball five man” because “he’s strong, he’s physical, he’s explosive off of two feet.” Finklestein also praises his defensive versatility.

He goes on to say he sees Mackenzie Mgbako as a stretch four forward partly because he shoots so well.

He also says that on the current roster, “Mark Mitchell is the guy who is exceeding expectations” and that he might start.

Finkelstein also doubts that all three big men on the roster will go pro. Well obviously not. Dereck Lively probably will, Kyle Filipowski conceivably - but Christian Reeves is likely to redshirt and how many redshirts could ever go pro?

Anyway, that aside, it’s an interesting look at Duke’s roster. For anyone interested, they go on to discuss recruiting for Marquette and Xavier and Bronny James.