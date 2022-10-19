Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Ready To Go Wednesday In Pelicans Opener

Zion Williamson, who is back after a prolonged absence, and Brandon Ingram, who was out with a sore toe during the preseason, both sound ready to play Wednesday night. Williamson says he’s definitely playing, and the impression we had about Ingram was that he was being held out but that the problem wasn’t overly serious.

The Pelicans open Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant, for one, is partly excited about the former Blue Devils and partly concerned.

About Williamson, he says this: “You’ve seen guys at that size, 6-7, that can get up and down the floor and move; but not at that level, though. You’ve seen guys like Jason Maxiell. I’m not saying they jump as high as Zion, but they were undersized guys that played bigger. And Zion’s one of those guys.

“Rodney Rogers — I’m missing so many guys that were that tall at 6-6, Charles Barkley, bruiser-type guys but played bigger. But Zion’s athleticism trumps all of theirs by far. When you add that to the mix, it makes him a one-of-one.”

He also said that Ingram “is one of the most impressive players I’ve seen in the league in a long time. A long time.”

Part of it may be Durant blowing smoke, but there is certainly some truth to what he says. He also thinks that New Orleans is likely to be a dangerous team this year.