The Chronicle’s Latest Player Preview: Max Johns

We thought that the Chronicle had already done Max Johns in their ongoing player previews, but maybe that’s misremembering things.

Either way, here it is, again or not.

Johns, a High Point native, comes to Duke from Princeton. Interestingly, his minutes declined each year at Princeton, and he got 7 mpg last season.

There are a lot of variables for that obviously, but the realistic expectation is this: he won’t get as much time at Duke.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t make a solid contribution. His value to Duke, we expect, is his experience, and there, he can offer things there that his younger, more gifted teammates, cannot.

From the Chronicle’s piece: “Johns enters a strong backcourt led by junior Jeremy Roach. In addition to being one of seven guards on the Blue Devils’ roster, the High Point, N.C., native also makes up one quarter of the graduate transfer class on a relatively young team. The career 61.3% free throw shooter likely won’t see extended time down the stretch unless the game’s outcome is already decided, but his accuracy on three-pointers may lead head coach Jon Scheyer to utilize him in small-ball lineups to boost spacing and scoring. “