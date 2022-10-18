Duke Recruiting: The 2023 Class Impresses At The Border League

While the national media was focused on Bronny James at this weekend’s Border League, Duke commits did plenty to impress as well.

Class of 2023 point guard Caleb Foster was one of the most impressive recruits on the event’s opening night, showcasing his ability to make contested three pointers off the dribble.

Foster’s future teammate, power forward Sean Stewart, may not have had the highlight reel plays of Foster, but showed off his “glue guy” bona fides. Stewart impressed with his defense and rebounding, especially notable for a high school showcase where fundamentals aren’t an emphasis. While Stewart has yet to develop a true post-up game, his ability to run the floor and finish at the rim are promising for his offensive upside.

@DukeMBB commit Sean Stewart (@Sean13Stewart) added in every facet for @MVABasketball. Crashed the glass on both ends, played multiple offensive roles, ran the floor hard & got stops on defense. Netted a double-double w/ versatile scoring opportunities. @brdrleague #BorderLeague pic.twitter.com/XDdv8Wyiba — Ian Mumm (@FiveOnFiveHoops) October 15, 2022

A third 2023 prospect, combo guard Jared McCain, also stood out. Playing against two 5* guards, McCain led his squad to a double-digit victory. He filled the stat sheet in the process, putting up 23 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists.

The action at the Border League may have Duke fans looking forward to the 2025 class, as top prospects Cooper Flagg, Cameron Boozer, and Cayden Boozer (all top Duke targets) impressed as well. But good recruiting news may becoming much sooner: 4* small forward Darren Harris will announce his college decision this coming Saturday, with Duke holding all four Crystal Ball picks currently logged by 247Sports. Harris would represent the first member of the 2024 recruiting class, where Jon Scheyer is also targeting 5*s Tre Johnson, Naas Cunningham, Bryson Tucker, Carter Bryant and Dylan Harper, amongst others.