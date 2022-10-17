Duke #7 In AP Preseason Poll

The pre-season poll is out and the ACC has three teams ranked in the Top 25 and one is 28th in the voting.

UNC is ranked #1, while Duke is #7 and Virginia is #18.

Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, Kansas, Baylor, UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas round out the Top Ten.

Miami is just outside the Top 25 at #28, while Florida State got 32 and Virginia Tech and Notre Dame each got a single vote.

As is almost always the case, there is a lot of uncertainty this early. For instance, UNC seems like the natural choice for #1, but losing Brady Manek may be a bigger hit than it seems. And as Mike Krzyzewski pointed out, even teams that return every significant player don’t stay the same from year to year.

Virginia is almost certainly underrated and whoever the lone voters are who chose Virginia Tech and Notre Dame may look like geniuses later. In our opinion, you always start with the coaching and both schools are very well coached.