Nike Announces Paolo Banchero As The Latest Addition To The Jordan Brand

The Brotherhood takeover of Jordan Brand continues as Nike officially announced Paolo Banchero as the latest former Blue Devil to sign with Nike’s prestigious brand.

Even better, Banchero points to Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum as reasons for signing with Nike: “We had good conversations and everything they said played a part in me eventually making a decision. [What stood out was] them saying, regardless of how much money they’re paying, they’re always going to take care of you. Anything you need, on the court, off the court, they’re going to try their best to make it happen for you and look out for you.”

NBA’s No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Has Signed a Sneaker Deal with Nike’s Jordan Brand - Latest Tweet

Magic’s Paolo Banchero Agrees to Sneaker Deal with Jordan Brand

“Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson Convinced Me On Jordan”: Paolo Banchero Signs With Michael Jordan’s Brand Following Talks With Duke Brethren

Paolo Banchero Signs Endorsement Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand

Paolo Banchero Signs to Jordan Brand

Paolo Banchero signs with Jordan Brand

NBA rumors: Paolo Banchero signs with Jordan Brand

Magic Rookie Banchero Officially Joins Mavs Star Doncic with Jordan Brand