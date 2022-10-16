The Duke Blue Devils suffered another devastating defeat on the gridiron this weekend, this time to the North Carolina Tar Heels. It leads our discussion on Episode 449.

Duke has a lot to be proud of in their effort against UNC, but it’s yet again another moral victory that fans have to have in place of an actual victory. The podcast crew discusses the good and the bad from the game.

After the break, we get into basketball. ACC held its Media Day last week, and we discuss some comments from Duke head coach Jon Scheyer about how Duke will play this year. we also heard from ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who is ready for expansion of the NCAA Tournament. We finally end with a quick thought on the NBA seemingly keeping its current NBA Draft eligibility rules in place.

Countdown to Craziness is this weekend! We will be back later this week for a quick preview!