Jim Boeheim Ridiculed The Big Ten On Syracuse’s Media Day

Love him or hate him, and we’ve done both, Jim Boeheim never cares what anyone thinks and says exactly what he pleases. He can be incredibly blunt.

Which is exactly what happened on Syracuse’s Media Day Friday when he said this: “At the end of the day, you play for the [NCAA] tournament You can say what you want about the Big Ten. They sucked in the tournament. To me, that’s what they did. All of their wins were in their league. If you can’t play in the [NCAA] tournament, then you’re not good.”

Honestly, how can you argue with that?

The last time the Big Ten won a national championship was in 2000. There are some very good coaches and players in the Big Ten, but what was the last team to really capture the public imagination? The Fab Five?

The Big 12 is on a two-year championship run. The ACC won in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019. And fundamentally, Boeheim is right. What else do you base success on in this era?

You know, the Big 12 is one thing, but when the SEC basically passes you, you’ve got real problems.

The Big Ten needs...something. Maybe Juwan Howard can give it a jolt at Michigan but we’re not sure who else can. This conference is in dire need of some charisma.