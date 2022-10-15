 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: Remember The Tiny High School Kid Who Guarded Zion Williamson?

what a cool rest-of-the-story this is.

By JD King
Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 07: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans react to a call during the first quarter of of an NBA preseason game against the Detroit Pistons at Smoothie King Center on October 07, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Remember this video about the little 8th grader who got sent in to guard Zion Williamson in high school? Williamson pointed at him in disbelief, but you know what? Bryson Bishop had guts. And he was effective in that game too.

Fast forward a few years and that gutty little kid is now 6-1 and playing for Birmingham-Southern.

In retrospect, it seems obvious. He was really tiny in that video but he gave his all and took it seriously. He didn't back down just because it was Zion Williamson who, even then, left viewers (and opponents) in awe.

Anyway, the story has a coda: Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans were playing the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham and the two got together. They hugged and Bishop gave Williamson a Birmingham-Southern jersey, with, as Williamson noted, “the right number” - his traditional #1.

It was somewhat of a ludicrous video at first glance, but as it turned out, the kid has his own story to tell and we hope he tells a good one.

