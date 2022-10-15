 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bagley’s Injury Not As Bad As Feared

Great news for team and player

By JD King
Philadelphia 76ers v Detroit Pistons
 DETROIT, MI - MARCH 31: Marvin Bagley III #35 of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 31, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

When former Blue Devil Marvin Bagley went down against Oklahoma City the other night, holding his knee, it looked bad. Like possibly season-ending bad.

Fortunately for him, and the Detroit Pistons, it wasn’t that bad.

Bagley has a bone bruise and a strained MCL and will miss a few weeks. But it won’t require surgery or months of rehab.

That has to be a major relief for both parties. Bagley played well after being traded to Detroit last season and is a key part of their plans going forward. And no doubt it was nice to get way from Sacramento, which turned out to be a bad situation for him.

