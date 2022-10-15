Bagley’s Injury Not As Bad As Feared

When former Blue Devil Marvin Bagley went down against Oklahoma City the other night, holding his knee, it looked bad. Like possibly season-ending bad.
Fortunately for him, and the Detroit Pistons, it wasn’t that bad.
Bagley has a bone bruise and a strained MCL and will miss a few weeks. But it won’t require surgery or months of rehab.
That has to be a major relief for both parties. Bagley played well after being traded to Detroit last season and is a key part of their plans going forward. And no doubt it was nice to get way from Sacramento, which turned out to be a bad situation for him.
- Marvin Bagley III to miss 3-4 weeks with bone bruise, sprained right MCL after frightening non-contact injury in Pistons preseason game
- Pistons’ Marvin Bagley III (MCL) will miss start of season
- How the Marvin Bagley III injury will affect the Pistons’ rotation
- ‘It’s unfortunate’: Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Marvin Bagley’s injury
- Marvin Bagley III avoids serious injury, will miss 3-4 weeks with bone bruise, sprained MCL
- Observations: Injuries continue to plague Pistons in preseason
Loading comments...