YouTube Gold: Wilt Chamberlain Blocking Dunks

This is a compilation which really illustrates just how powerful Wilt Chamberlain was. Watch as he stops dunks over and over again. Some of these are against big and powerful players: he snuffs Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, takes out Bill Russell and various other players of his era.

As the video says at the beginning, the NBA wasn’t televised enough in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s to show him when he was a young player, so we really only have a limited selection.

Even so, it’s pretty stunning.

We recognize three voices in this clip, at least we think we do.

The story about Chamberlain warning the narrator to stay out of the lane is by former Celtics great and NCCU grad Sam Jones. As noted, he stayed the hell out.

The story about weightlifting is, we think, that of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who filmed Conan the Barbarian with Chamberlain. And the story about Gus Johnson leaving on a stretcher is, we’re pretty sure, UNC legend and long-time Philadelphia 76er Billy Cunningham.

Not bad with no subtitles.