Next Up For Duke Football: The Tar Heels

Date - 10/15 || Time 8:00 PM || Venue - Wallace Wade Stadium || Video - ACC Network

Duke’s hot start has slowed in the last three weeks, with losses at Kansas and at Georgia Tech. It’s probably not the ideal time to play rival UNC, but there’s not much you can do about that.

It’s even tougher because while UNC had a poor start to the season, they have improved on both sides of the ball.

Against App State, remember, the teams combined to score 62 points - in the fourth quarter.

Since then, the Tar Heels gave up 28 against Georgia State, 32 against Notre Dame, 10 against Virginia Tech and 24 against Miami. Meanwhile, the Tar Heels are a dynamic offensive team with 27 points vs. Miami as the low. Take that out and they are averaging 48 ppg. Put it back in and they’re still averaging 44.5.

UNC will be a major challenge for Duke’s defense. Quarterback Drake Maye, a true freshman, is in the Heisman conversation and that’s extraordinary. If the name rings a bell it’s because he’s Luke’s brother. And his father, Mark, also played for the Tar Heels in the 1980’s.

Riley Leonard has been outstanding for Duke as well but Maye’s start is amazing for a freshman.

In short, it won’t be easy for the Blue Devils. On the bright side, it’s a home game and as we’ve seen over the years, anything can happen in this rivalry.