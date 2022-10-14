Paolo Banchero Update

We’re still in the preseason, so it’s hard to know just how well former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero will do in his freshman year.

Uh, he’s done at Duke so better make that in his rookie year. Hey, he’s still 19, right?

Anyway, while we can’t know what will come, Banchero is making a solid impression. Check the third video below. He’s handling the faster pace of the league just fine. If anything, he looks like a big guard, sort of a taller Mitch Richmond or, for Duke fans, Trevor Keels.

He appears to be far ahead of the curve and could become something rare. Leave Rookie of the Year out of it for now. What’s even rarer than that is a rookie who steps in and immediately becomes the best player on his team - and is acknowledged as such by his older teammates.

He’s not there - not yet - but Banchero is in position to set the Magic up for the near future. And that’s going to be fun to watch.