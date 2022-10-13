 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: Dylan Harper Coming For Countdown To Craziness

Time for the Crazies to make an impression!

By JD King
Syndication: The Record
 Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. (From left) DB #2 Dylan Harper and HC #3 Elijah Gertrude.
Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

This year’s Countdown to Craziness will of course be the first time that Jon Scheyer runs the show and that’s a big deal obviously. However, it’s not the only big deal.

It’s traditionally a great opportunity to bring recruits in to get a taste of Cameron and this year will be no different.

Current commits Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart will be there and they’ll be joined by highly regarded 6-5 Dylan Harper.

The son of Ron Harper and younger brother of Ron Jr., who just wrapped up a terrific career at Rutgers, the younger Harper is pegged as the top combo guard in the class of 2024.

Of Duke, he said earlier this year that “[t]hey always check up on me, they call me and see how I’m doing and see how everything is. It’s a great coaching staff.”

Harper has an alpha mentality and wants to play somewhere where he can be the man. It may be awhile before he gets close to a commitment so we’ll likely have to wait.

