YouTube Gold: Zion The Passer

Zion Williamson really didn't play much in New Orleans’ preseason loss to Miami, getting only 11 minutes and leaving the game after tweaking his ankle in the second quarter.

Fortunately he popped back up and kept playing but the team took him out after a few more minutes and took him back to the locker room to check.

He says he’s fine.

It’s too bad because Williamson was carving the floor up as a passer. He finished with four assists and 11 points in those 11 minutes which is pretty darn good.

It’s not that the passes were especially dazzling. He’s made some gorgeous deliveries both at Duke and in the NBA, and some of them are just jaw dropping. Remember the bounce pass against Kentucky? That was unreal.

No, these were pretty basic passes, but when you have your star player, your alpha, giving the ball up for other guys, it makes the team that much better. He's said it before: he likes to dunk, but wants to be thought of as a basketball player. That’s exactly what he is here.