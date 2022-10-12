Marvin Bagley Injured In Wednesday’s Pistons-Thunder Game

Bad news for Marvin Bagley as the former Duke sensation went down in the lane with an apparent knee injury in the Detroit Pistons game against Oklahoma City.

Bagley was running back on defense and appeared to slip as if there was a wet spot on the floor and fell and grabbed his right knee.

An MRI is scheduled for Wednesday and we’ll know more after the results are released. If luck is with him, it’ll be something like a hyperextended knee. If it’s worse, he’s likely to be out for some time.

Bagley started with the Sacramento Kings, a franchise that illustrates our argument that being on a well-managed team is more important than being a high draft pick. He was clearly miserable with the Kings and last year’s trade to Detroit seemed to rejuvenate him. The Pistons value him and he is a major part of their plans moving forward. It could be a tough break for both Bagley and his team.