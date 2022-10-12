YouTube Gold: Paolo Banchero & Wendell Carter Take On Tyus Jones & The Memphis Grizzlies

Every rookie, even the most elite, has an adjustment to make when they get to the NBA. That’s true for Duke’s Paolo Banchero too. In Tuesday night’s game against Memphis, he had to face athletes like Ja Morant and the very powerful Steven Adams. There is no league in the world that is as competitive as the NBA and we mean in any sport.

Still, you can see guys early and kind of get the idea that they might make it. Take Paolo Banchero for instance.

He’s had moments from Summer League and the Pro-Am games he played in where more experienced players made him look bad. That’s going to happen.

But you’ll see more games like we saw against the Grizzlies, where Banchero had 17 points on 6-9 shooting. He also had nine boards and two assists.

He appears to be working well with fellow Brotherhood member Wendell Carter, as well. No doubt the Magic have things to work on, but it’s a young team with some potential.