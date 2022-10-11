ACC Basketball Tipoff Arrives

The ACC’s annual Basketball Tipoff takes place Tuesday in the conference’s new home base, Charlotte.

To an extent, it’s nothing big, basically players and coaches coming to ACC HQ to say a lot of things like well, we’re going to do our best and play hard. We have deep respect for our opponents. Blah, blah, blah. The chances of big news is pretty minimal.

But this year Mike Krzyzewski is replaced by Jon Scheyer, which means that the retirement questions will now go to Jim Boeheim and Jim Larranaga. Hubert Davis is fresh off of UNC’s run to the championship game in his first season while Jeff Capel has a serious situation at Pitt with his star recruit Dior Johnson.

So there will at least be a lot to talk about. We’ll have more later in the day.