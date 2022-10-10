 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson’s Pelicans vs. Tre Jones’s Spurs

And a few interesting cameos as well

By JD King
/ new
NBA: Preseason-New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs
Oct 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) shoots under the arm of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center.
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans played at San Antonio and while normally that would mean we could see Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Tre Jones in one game, Ingram has been out with a sore toe.

Still, we get a lot of Williamson and Jones in this clip.

Williamson, who got the start, finished with nine points including a nice drive on Williamson.

For his part, Williamson had some nice plays including two brilliant passes. He also took offense at a call, which was fun.

But this is preseason and a time for evaluation, so some less-known players got time. Remember Tommy Kruse? He was a former walk-on who led St. Mary’s to a stunning upset of Gonzaga last season.

San Antonio took a chance on him and he’s looking good so far, or did in this game at least.

He’s a nice counterpoint to Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado, who had a beautiful season last year.

San Antonio also has former Notre Dame star Blake Wesley, who played for 21 minutes.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...