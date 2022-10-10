Duke Recruiting: The Boozer Twins On Duke

As you probably know, Carlos Boozer’s sons Cayden and Cameron, are two of the better prospects of 2025. Cameron is 6-9 and ranked near the top of the class - usually at least Top Three and some have him as the best - while Cayden is generally seen on the edge of the Top 25 but he’s moving up.

And with one son named Cameron, you might think Boozer’s kids are a lock for Duke.

Think again.

Cameron told Zagsblog this: “[Duke] is a great school. They have a long history of winning. They’re just a winning program in general. Obviously, I’m going to take a look but everyone talks about me being a lock, but I’m not a Duke lock. I’m going to look at all the schools and see what the best school is for me.”

Cayden concurred, saying Duke is no lock. In the summer, one of the twin acknowledged that Duke had a special place in the family’s heart but they had never really spent a lot of time there, so it wasn’t like it was for their dad.

All of which is totally understandable. Carlos had his day. Now it’s their turn and they should do whatever they think is best. And even if they don’t choose Duke, we’ll keep up with them. They're fun to watch and seem like good kids. Carlos must be very proud.