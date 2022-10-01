Old Shaq: Zion’s Too Fat. New Shaq: Zion’s Too Skinny.

Sometimes you can’t win for losing. Take homer Duke star Zion Williamson and his dramatic results after working hard on his conditioning.

While he was out, you know who mocked him for being heavy?

Shaquille O’Neal, who, let’s face it, played most of his career in poor physical condition. At his worst, he says he was a staggering 390 - 105 pounds more than Williamson at his peak.

He and Charles Barkley roasted Williamson for being overweight. Now, though, Shaq is singing a different tune, saying this:

“When I start losing weight getting thin, I would get injured more from contact but when I was big and looked out of shape, I was in charge. I was running people over. They were fouling me I couldn’t even feel it. But listen, he looks good, I wish his well but I liked him when he was big Zion.

“He’s a big guy, did you see how he was jumping and how he was playing? So, now he looks good but he’s Zion. So, they’re gonna bring that pain, they gonna be bringing that force when they play against him, it’s gonna be hard fouls. I just hope his new little body can withstand that.”

Leave alone the fact that he just called Williamson little. How many people in the world can do that? He hasn’t been called little since he was probably about three.

It’s just funny that Shaq, and everyone else, were on him to lose weight and now that he is in supreme condition, he’s too skinny. Bizarre.