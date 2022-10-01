Duke Recruiting: Andrej Stojakovic Cuts His List To Four

It’s no great surprise at this point but Andrej Stojakovic has released the list of his final four schools and Duke is not there.

Three out of four are on the West Coast: UCLA, Stanford and Oregon.

The fourth school? Texas.

Incidentally, he had considered Virginia but they are also no longer under consideration.

He makes his case for each school: at UCLA, he likes Mick Cronin and his intensity. Dana Altman and Oregon are relentless. Stanford offers superb academics and high-end networking if basketball doesn’t work out. And at Texas, Chris Beard is focused on winning.

It’s too bad he won’t be coming to Duke. Jon Scheyer is putting an emphasis on versatile players and three point shooting so far and you’d think Stojakovic would be a great fit.

But he’d be a great fit at any school and there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see him down the road.