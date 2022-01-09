 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: Mason Plumlee Gets Clobbered

By JD King
Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 08: Mason Plumlee #24 of the Charlotte Hornets is met by Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks following an unintentional elbow during the fourth quarter of the game at Spectrum Center on January 08, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. 
Mason Plumlee is the last Plumlee standing in the NBA. Miles had a seven-year run and is now playing for the Perth Wildcats as far as we can tell. One site says he’s taking a “gap year,” perhaps due to the pandemic, but it’s paywalled so we don’t know for sure. Baby brother - if you can call someone who is 7-0 and 250 a baby - Marshall left the game in 2018 to be an Army Ranger.

Mason, the most gifted of the brothers, all of whom won national championships at Duke, is still in the league. He’s played for Brooklyn, Portland, Denver and Detroit before being traded to Charlotte this summer.

He’s always been a great teammate and a guy who is more than willing to pass. Anything to help the team win - except maybe this.

Plumlee got tangled up with Giannis Antetokounmpo under the basket Saturday night and took an elbow from the Greek Freak that left him bloodied.

Antetokounmpo is fundamentally a decent guy and went out of his way to assure Plumlee that it was an accident and Plumlee accepted his apology. No matter how you cut it though, an elbow from a guy who is 6-11 and 242 is likely to hurt.

