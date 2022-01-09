YouTube Gold: Mason Plumlee Gets Clobbered

Mason Plumlee is the last Plumlee standing in the NBA. Miles had a seven-year run and is now playing for the Perth Wildcats as far as we can tell. One site says he’s taking a “gap year,” perhaps due to the pandemic, but it’s paywalled so we don’t know for sure. Baby brother - if you can call someone who is 7-0 and 250 a baby - Marshall left the game in 2018 to be an Army Ranger.

Mason, the most gifted of the brothers, all of whom won national championships at Duke, is still in the league. He’s played for Brooklyn, Portland, Denver and Detroit before being traded to Charlotte this summer.

He’s always been a great teammate and a guy who is more than willing to pass. Anything to help the team win - except maybe this.

Plumlee got tangled up with Giannis Antetokounmpo under the basket Saturday night and took an elbow from the Greek Freak that left him bloodied.

Antetokounmpo is fundamentally a decent guy and went out of his way to assure Plumlee that it was an accident and Plumlee accepted his apology. No matter how you cut it though, an elbow from a guy who is 6-11 and 242 is likely to hurt.