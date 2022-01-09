DBR Podcast #377 - Terrible Turnovers

The Blue Devils still don’t look like themselves following the Covid break. On Saturday night they could not get out of their own way, turning the ball over 17 times on the way to a last minute loss to the upstart Miami Hurricanes.

We hope you all got to listen to the previous episode where the DBR podcast crew previewed what to expect from Miami because many of their biggest fears came true on Saturday.

Miami played tougher than expected on D and hit some wild shots on their way to victory. Donald, Jason, and Sam break it all down on the latest edition of the DBR Podcast.

And after they recap the Miami game, the podcast gang turn their crystal ball prognosticating abilities toward Duke’s next contest, against Wake Forest.

Got questions? Send ‘em to DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com, and when we have another lull in the action, we will take the time on the show to answer a few of them!