Jordan Goldwire Update

Jordan Goldwire was an inspirational player for Duke. Originally planning to accept an offer from Eastern Kentucky in 2017, Goldwire was surprised to get an offer from Duke. The Blue Devils needed a backup and much as they did with Andre Buckner, they found a tough little guard who could function in practice and maybe in games.

Only Goldwire carved out a better role. He was always a good defender, but when Duke put him in the lineup with Tre Jones late in a trip to Louisville in 2018, Jones and Goldwire combined to just devastate Louisville’s backcourt, leading Duke to an enormous comeback.

It took him longer to develop his offense, but by the time he was a senior he had become a competent all-round player.

And after his final season, he took the option of transferring to Oklahoma, where he’s continued to excel.

As a Sooner, he’s taken on more of the offense and been the full-time point guard. New OU coach Porter Moser says this about his transfer star: “For him, this is the role he wanted. The other thing about the role is knowing we have confidence that we want the ball in his hands a lot. That’s a little bit different than [when] he had so many guys around him more [at Duke]. Not to say we don’t have guys around us here, but he’s wanted that role...“Jordan’s a true point guard that’s still balancing scoring. don’t think Jordan’s forcing a lot. Sometimes you might get one or two forced [shots], but that’s part of it. You’ve just got to watch having four or five forced. That’s the key. He’s balancing it and he’s got such speed that he can draw a crowd and then he makes others better.”

And best of all, Oklahoma is doing pretty well. Big 12 play is just starting, but the Sooners are 12-3 with wins over Florida, Arkansas and #11 Iowa State Saturday. If they keep it up they’ll make the NCAA tournament. Which means, of course, that Goldwire could conceivably end up playing against his old team.