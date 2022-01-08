ACC Roundup - A Busy Saturday

It’s a busy Saturday around the ACC: NC State hosts Clemson, Virginia visits UNC, Syracuse brings the cold weather with it down to Winston-Salem, BC drops in on Pitt, Notre Dame puts its winning streak on the line at Georgia Tech and Louisville heads down to take on struggling Florida State.

Clemson at State is interesting. The Tigers have had some great moments this season while State has had some struggles. But Daveon Seabron is having a brilliant season and he’ll be hard for Clemson to handle.

Virginia and UNC...wow. Tony Bennett gave Ol’ Roy Williams fits. UNC should be angry after the Notre Dame loss. But is Virginia getting things together? What a fascinating game this could be.

We’d certainly take Wake over Syracuse at this point although the ‘Cuse could go nuts on three pointers at any time. But we like Wake’s athleticism and defensive intensity. Can they manage the zone though? Stay tuned.

Boston College at Pitt is an interesting matchup too. BC’s energy seems a little better than Pitt’s right now but having Ithiel Horton back will pay off for the Panthers. A clear favorite here? We don’t see one.

Notre Dame should be able to take Georgia Tech.

Finally, Louisville is playing better than FSU but that’s partly because of Covid and youth. Time will help both of them. So will playing at home. We like FSU here.

The funny thing is, even though it’s definitely a down year for the ACC, all of these games look to be really competitive and interesting.

Saturday’s ACC Action

Clemson @ NC State || 12:00 || ACCNX

Virginia @ UNC || 1:00 || ESPN

Syracuse @ Wake Forest || 2:00 || ACCNX

BC @ Pitt || 4:00 || ACCN

Notre Dame @ Ga Tech || 6:00 || ACCN

Miami @ Duke || 8:00 || ACCN

Louisville @ FSU || 8:00 || ESPNU/ESPN3

ACC Standings