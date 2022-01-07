Paolo Banchero On Being More Powerful

Some people may not realize that Paolo Banchero started basketball life as a guard. He was 5-11 in seventh grade; within a year he was 6-5.

But he had guard skills and he has retained them even as he grew to 6-10. It’s been a lot of fun watching a guy that size who could fill in at point guard if needed, and it gives Duke four ballhandlers in the starting lineup, which must be a matchup nightmare.

Despite all of that, Banchero is in fact now 6-10, and you can’t ignore that. He needs to use all of his talents and apparently he’s heard it

“That was a big thing that Coach (Mike Krzyzewski) was on me about in the preseason and early on: using my frame and imposing my will, getting to the basket, drawing fouls and just being dominant,” Banchero told USAToday after the win over Georgia Tech.

He was somewhat hesitant to go big early on but if he does that, it just adds that much more to Duke’s impressive arsenal.