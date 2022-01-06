ACC Roundup - Notre Dame, Miami Stay Hot

In Wednesday’s ACC Action, Pitt fell at Louisville 75-72, Miami nipped Syracuse 88-87 and UNC lost on the road to Notre Dame, 78-73.

Notre Dame didn’t quite lead from wire to wire but they controlled the game. UNC came back and took the lead 67-66 with 3:33 left.

Nate Laszewski, who we have been critical of, was a huge help to the Irish with 20 points and eight boards. Armando Bacot had 21 points and 17 boards for the Heels. Striking: UNC had just five offensive rebounds.

In fairness to UNC, Dawson Garcia sat out after suffering a concussion at BC and Kerwin Walton and Justin McKoy are in the Covid protocol.

After the game, Bacot had a few things to say, as Lauren Brownlow tweeted out on Twitter:

“They were playing the drive and kick and they were just knocking down 3s and we just couldn’t get rotated...It was just a flat-out embarrassing loss today...I just feel sorry for the fans, former coaches and former players. It’s unacceptable.”

The Irish have now won four straight and have wins over Kentucky and UNC.

Well Syracuse pretty much blew it at Miami.

The Orange had a 44-26 lead with just a minute left to play in the first half, but Miami ripped off an 18-3 run, extended that to a 37-11 streak, and ultimately scored 58 points in the second half.

Miami essentially caught up five minutes after halftime and pulled out in front. With 1:01 left, Miami was up 80-74 and Syracuse certainly tried hard to come back, scoring 13 points to Miami’s eight. Cole Swider hit a meaningless three with :01 left to reach the final 88-87 score.

The Boeheim Boys had an off night, combining for just 16 on 4-14. However, Joe Girard racked up 26 while Jesse Edwards had 22 and Swider 20.

Even with an off night from Jimmy and Buddy, Syracuse hit 17-32 on threes. At some point this season, three point shooting there is going to be an absolute freak show.

Finally, Pitt lost at Louisville, but the Panthers are unquestionably better than they were earlier.

Like everyone else, Pitt is dealing with Covid - Jamarius Burton played with a mask on to comply with ACC requirements - and still scored 21. Pitt faded down the stretch but after a very rocky beginning, despite the record, the team has really come on.

Ithiel Horton is back from suspension and scored 13 in the first half. With him, John Hugely and Femi Odukale, Pitt at least has a reasonable base to build on. They could improve sharply from here if things go well.

No games until Saturday, but that’s a loaded schedule, Covid permitting.

ACC Standings