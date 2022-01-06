DBR Podcast #376: Duke Beats Georgia Tech, Preps For Miami

It was a sloppy affair Tuesday night in Cameron, but the Duke Blue Devils shook off the Covid rust to beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 69-57. The DBR Podcast reacts and previews the upcoming game against the Miami Hurricanes on Episode 376!

Duke played like it hadn’t played basketball in almost two weeks because...well, they haven’t played basketball in almost two weeks. We discuss the good, the almost good, the bad, and the not so bad from a game that saw another set of huge performances by A.J. Griffin, Paolo Banchero, and Mark Williams. We also discuss how cool it would have been for Bobby Cremins to be able to make it back to Cameron to sit on the bench one last time.

After the break, we prepare for the Canes, who come to town Saturday night. Donald gives an extensive look at his second team and what Duke fans can expect from a Miami lineup that can score a lot of points but also give them up as well. We end by touching quickly on Michael Devoe’s back-and-forth with Coach K during the Tech game.

