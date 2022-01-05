 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YouTube Gold: Spud Webb vs. Michael Jordan

What a fun era the ‘80s were in the ACC.

By JD King
1986 Slam Dunk Contest
 DALLAS - FEBRUARY 8: Spud Webb #4 of the Atlanta Hawks poses as he sits on top of the basket pointing in the air after winning the 1986 Slam Dunk Contest on February 8, 1986 at Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas. 
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

In the early 1980’s, Duke was bad, Maryland and Virginia were really good and NC State and UNC both had active players with championship rings.

Michael Jordan was a junior at Chapel Hill and Brad Daugherty, we think, was a freshman. This was probably about the time that he told Jay Bilas that “I’m gonna beat you like a rented mule” during one game.

NC State had pieces left from its 1983 championship run and had added 5-6 Spud Webb.

Jim Valvano’s assistant, Tom Abatemarco, had been tipped off about Webb who was a superb athlete with a stunning vertical. But when he came to Raleigh for the first time and Valvano saw how small he was, he turned to Abatemarco and said “you’re fired.”

Webb quickly ended doubts. He combined quickness, intelligence and a 42” vertical to do things most players could only dream of. In the NBA, he would eventually win the dunk contest.

In this video Webb and State take on UNC and Jordan with the sort of fireworks you might expect. It’s a lot of fun.

